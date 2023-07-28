Previous
Look who we found today. by berelaxed
Photo 3072

Look who we found today.

"It is during this stage that Monarchs do all of their growing. They begin life by eating their eggshell, and then move on to the plant on which they were laid. When the caterpillar has become too large for its skin, it molts, or sheds its skin."


Fingers crossed that this guy stays on our Butterfly Milkweed.

For the Record, This day came in terribly hot. I have felt very under the weather after perhaps eating too much watermelon yesterday. Don't ask, I'm back to the couch, but not the bathroom, thankfully.

All hands excited about our cat.
