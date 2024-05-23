A Mating TAIL

Twice today, we saw a wild chase around the patio involving about ten gray squirrels. Then they ended up in a boxwood bush just outside the window with one squirrel tail visible poking out of the top of the bush. Strange noises, and much shaking of the bush. Hmm, curious, I googled squirrel mating and figured from what I read that we have a Squirrel Brothel Bush just outside our window!!



Eastern gray squirrels males reach breeding age at 9-11 months and females are about to breed around 6-8 months of age. After that, the eastern gray squirrel mates twice a year from December to February and from May to June. A mating "chase" is often involved, with several males following a female as she moves about during the day. Gray squirrels are polygamous, with one male mating with several females. After mating, gestation takes around 40-45 days.





Grey squirrels mate twice a year in the fall and spring, so be alert during both seasons. Females in heat will attract about 10 males from up to 500 meters away. The males will chase the female in a behavior often mistaken for play by humans. If squirrels are “playing” in your yard, mating season is likely at hand.



Male squirrels make a soft “muk-muk” sound when they approach a female in heat. This is to reassure her that he is not a threat. Females, when they interested in mating, will make a “quaa” sound. The quaa is a medium to high-pitched screech that is repeated several times.





For the Record,

This day came in with clouds and then two heavy rain storms followed during the day.



All hands enjoying the green of spring