Singer in the Spotlight by berelaxed
Singer in the Spotlight

Songs of wren wrath I fear, I was a bit too close to the nest, but I was tolerated, just barely.

For the Record,
This day came in hot and became VERY hot and we've see nothing yet, wait until tomorrow. Our Garden Club picnic has been cancelled due to the extreme weather predicted for Thursday.

All hands thankful for our ductless heat pump AC.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
What a cool natural frame
June 19th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
and very talkative
June 19th, 2024  
