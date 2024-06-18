Sign up
Previous
Photo 3400
Singer in the Spotlight
Songs of wren wrath I fear, I was a bit too close to the nest, but I was tolerated, just barely.
For the Record,
This day came in hot and became VERY hot and we've see nothing yet, wait until tomorrow. Our Garden Club picnic has been cancelled due to the extreme weather predicted for Thursday.
All hands thankful for our ductless heat pump AC.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
2
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
3400
Tags
wren
,
leicasl
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
What a cool natural frame
June 19th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
and very talkative
June 19th, 2024
