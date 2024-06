Cold Stone Conditioning

It's "Cold Stone Conditioning", not AC for this brilliant squirrel in our dreadful heatwave wave. Tummy cooling in the shade is perfect for this little guy. It's dangerously hot on the east coast of the US the rest of the week.



For the Record,

This day came in with heat warnings. It's very quiet outside, the birds and critters are in the cooler woods.



All hands staying in on our Juneteenth Holiday.