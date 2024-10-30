Sign up
Previous
Photo 3534
Halloween Eyes
"When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, ’tis near Halloween."
~Unknown
For the Record,
This day came in cool, but warmed up quickly, heatwave on tap for tomorrow.
All hands ready for Halloween
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3534
photos
75
followers
39
following
968% complete
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
1
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
halloweeneyes
