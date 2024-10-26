Previous
The Eyes of Fianna by berelaxed
Photo 3530

The Eyes of Fianna

The sun coming in from the piazza made Fianna very happy this afternoon. It's been a lovely weather weekend so far again. Fianna is shy with company, but doing quite well, actually.

For the Record,
This day came in cool and sunny.

All hands happy
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise