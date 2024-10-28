The Little Barn at Dogcorner Cottage

In the late 70s I moved into Dogcorner Cottage to help my aging maternal grandmother. She passed away in 1989 at the age of 96. I inherited the house and contents after her passing. Needless to say, the small, attached barn housed many items from relatives I had never met and continued to provide storage space after my parents died as well. T and I have cleaned it out over the years, but have also added to the contents with our own things, a double, modular kayak, bikes, gardening tools, etc. My dad had a work-working shop in the barn as well. He and my mum lived next door in the house where I grew up as well. Most of his tools were still in drawers and shelves in the barn. We sorted through them, with my brother taking many for himself and Sarah's family. The barn also has a second floor with many things from my grandparents' time living here. We had already culled out the 'good things', but many forgotten old things had to be loaded on the Dirty Deeds truck today.



We are exhausted and sore, but the two young men who helped were so kind and efficient. The company is has two functions. Dirty Deeds workers do the clean out and hauling away process. The items that can be salvaged, donated, or resold become items for the Good Deeds part of the company. It was a job well done.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold



All hands proud of what was accomplished today