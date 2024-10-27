Previous
Fried Oysters by berelaxed
Photo 3531

Fried Oysters

T’s sister treated us to a seaside dinner today in Hull Massachusetts. My dad loved fried oysters and so do I. These were fresh and delicious.

For the Record,
This day came in quite chilly, but with beautiful sunshine.

All hands had a really nice day
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise