Fothergilla Fall Foliage

This lovely bush has spectacular fall foliage. It's a multi season show off with showy spring flowers as well. Fothergilla is a genus of shrubs in the witch-hazel family (Hamamelidaceae).





For the Record,

This day came in cold with sun and clouds.





All hands are still amazed at how much we got done yesterday and how much we got rid of and donated with the help of the Dirty Deeds/Good Deeds folks.