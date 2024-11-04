Previous
Vote by berelaxed
Photo 3539

Vote

Breathe In, Breathe Out, VOTE and HOPE.


For the Record,
This day came in very cold after a frost heavy enough for ice on the bird baths. The old Democratic Handbook was my great grandfather's, a lifelong democrat who served many years as a Maine State Representative in Augusta.

All hands very nervous.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise