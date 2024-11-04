Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3539
Vote
Breathe In, Breathe Out, VOTE and HOPE.
For the Record,
This day came in very cold after a frost heavy enough for ice on the bird baths. The old Democratic Handbook was my great grandfather's, a lifelong democrat who served many years as a Maine State Representative in Augusta.
All hands very nervous.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3539
photos
75
followers
39
following
969% complete
View this month »
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vote
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close