Loft Studio Painting Day

painted with my painting mates today, via Zoom. One in Georgia, and two in Massachusetts. We've painted together, at one member's home studio from 2022 to 2019, sadly, we have lost two members of the original group of six. We all met when we were taking an oil painting class at the Fuller Museum in Brockton. During the Pandemic, we began to paint together via Zoom. Two of us were in Massachusetts, but two others had moved out of state. It's not ideal, but we still get to be 'together' and our original teacher is one of the group. We feel very lucky to have this special group to keep us creative.



For the Record,

This day came in warmer with sun and clouds. The first sunny day of the week after the life saving rain.



All hands thinking of the victims of Hurricane Helene.