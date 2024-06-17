Previous
Dancing butterfly by berelaxed
Photo 3399

Dancing butterfly

Dance of the Spicebush Swallowtail

in flight
she flitters
borne on breezes
dancing in ecstasy,
hovering with
expectant tongue
above the incredible
pink sweetness
of spirea blooms,
a butterfly’s
bonanza

For the Record,
This day came in sunny in the morning whenI was gifted with this beautiful butterfly on our spirea.

Still cool, but dangerous heat is on the way for the rest of this week, scary heat from the warnings. I'm not a heat fan.

All hands glad for air conditioning.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

