Photo 3399
Dancing butterfly
Dance of the Spicebush Swallowtail
in flight
she flitters
borne on breezes
dancing in ecstasy,
hovering with
expectant tongue
above the incredible
pink sweetness
of spirea blooms,
a butterfly’s
bonanza
For the Record,
This day came in sunny in the morning whenI was gifted with this beautiful butterfly on our spirea.
Still cool, but dangerous heat is on the way for the rest of this week, scary heat from the warnings. I'm not a heat fan.
All hands glad for air conditioning.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
spicebushswallowtailbutterfly
Mark St Clair
ace
Great capture and love the tiny flowers
June 17th, 2024
