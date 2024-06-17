Dancing butterfly

Dance of the Spicebush Swallowtail



in flight

she flitters

borne on breezes

dancing in ecstasy,

hovering with

expectant tongue

above the incredible

pink sweetness

of spirea blooms,

a butterfly’s

bonanza



For the Record,

This day came in sunny in the morning whenI was gifted with this beautiful butterfly on our spirea.



Still cool, but dangerous heat is on the way for the rest of this week, scary heat from the warnings. I'm not a heat fan.



All hands glad for air conditioning.