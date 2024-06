Father's Day

Missing my dad so very much today and always. We lost him at 75, far too young, the age I am now. My brother was brand new in the photograph, I was in first grade. How I wish he could have met Nora and Hunter, he would have adored them, and they, him.



For the Record,

This day was very pleasant before the scary heat moves in. We both worked too hard today in the yard, we're tired and will be sore tomorrow.



All hands missing our wonderful dads.