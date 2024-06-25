Showstopper Iris

We enjoyed our Garden Club June picnic at a member's home today.. They have incredible, sprawling gardens around and behind their beautiful house, hostas, conifers, lillies, iris and an incredible area of Primula Candelabra Primrose in the early spring. The hostas alone, 365 different varieties, are a sight to behold. They belong to a Hosta Society and have one bearing their name. I could have showcased any of the hostas, their enormous and exquisite leaf patterns and such colors, but, I decided on this gorgeous Japanese Iris. One of the many blooming today, perched on the edge of the koi pond with some blue sky mirrored in the water.





"Architecturally exquisite and stunningly colorful, Japanese Iris' bring an air of elegance wherever they're planted. These graceful perennials may appear fragile, but they're actually quite tough in nature. They're remarkably hardy, resistant to rodents and deer, and exceptionally tolerant of moist soil. What more could we possibly ask for? Plant these show-stoppers beside a pond, where other plants may struggle, and enjoy double the beauty in their reflection. The blossoms, ranging in color from deep blue and periwinkle to light pink and pure-white, are positively breathtaking. Upright foliage with clean lines surrounds the flawless, colorful flowers and lends the illusion of them floating above the rest of the garden. Truly magnificent!"

It was also a celebration of our club's 95th Birthday. We're dwindling in numbers, I don't know if we'll limp into the 100th or not!



Extra, Gunther's Prize Hosta, gigantic leaves, rare and pricey, they have two.



This day came in hot, but the low humidity made it bearable to be outside at noon time.



