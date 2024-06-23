Previous
Day lilies blooming... by berelaxed
Day lilies blooming...

...announces to me that school's out in New England. I smile even as a long retired teacher.

For the Record,
This day came in warm and very humid.We worked outside and it was very uncomfortable.

All hands tired
Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
*lynn ace
love the light ~ very beautifully captured, Betsey
June 24th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Pretty and dreamy
June 24th, 2024  
Mickey Anderson ace
So pretty, love the lighting
June 24th, 2024  
