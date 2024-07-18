Machiasport, Maine, Day 20…Of Fog and Eagles

The young eagle over rising fog looked so majestic early this afternoon. I went out to photograph the rising, atmospheric fog lifting off the water. The young eagle flying into the photo was the icing on the cake. This young one, still all brown, swooped by me, headed to the nest across the river. After making this photo, I walked to the edge of the cemetery, to my left. I was surprised by the sight and sounds of the adult eagle lifting off a perch on a tree barely 20 feet from me. It’s a pity I wasn’t ready for a photo, but watching him soar over the river was amazing enough. Magnificent birds and breathtaking views.



For the Record,

This day came in with heavy rain and fog. Most of the fog has burned off and the sky is blue and the air fresh with a lovely breeze.





All hands relaxing.