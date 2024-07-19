Machiasport, Maine , Day 21, Lubec and Campobello

We crossed the international bridge between Maine and Campobello Island, NB, Canada today. We drove to South Lubec first, visited West Quoddy Light again and walked on a trail. From there we’d drove across to Campobello Island, on a perfect Weather day. In the collage you can see Head Harbor Light( you can only walk out to it at low tide.) and FDR’s beloved summer cottage. A bald eagle conveniently posed for me on the way to the lighthouse. Whales are often visible too, but none to be seen today. We finished the day with local fried clams and lobster.



For the Record,

This day came in with glorious sun, warm weather a sea breezes.



All hands happy