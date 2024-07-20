Machiasport, Maine, Day 22

We walked the beach across the river on the Eastside of Machiasport today. The weather was pristine for the 1 and a half mile walk out to the spot where we could see our old green roofed homestead across the river on the hill. I found some pieces of sea glass and worn pottery, blooming sea heather and apple trees loaded with green apples. In the collage you can also see a distant shot of one of the four eagles showing off and busy clam diggers working at low tide.





From the Record,

This day came in with absolutely gorgeous weather.





All hands happy.