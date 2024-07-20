Machiasport, Maine, Day 22

We walked the beach across the river on the Eastside of Machiasport today. The weather was pristine for the 1 and a half mile walk out to the spot where we could see our old green roofed homestead across the river on the hill. I found some pieces of sea glass and worn pottery, blooming sea heather and apple trees loaded with green apples. In the collage you can also see a distant shot of one of the four eagles showing off and busy clam diggers working at low tide.
From the Record,
This day came in with absolutely gorgeous weather.