Machiasport, Maine, Day 22 by berelaxed
Machiasport, Maine, Day 22

We walked the beach across the river on the Eastside of Machiasport today. The weather was pristine for the 1 and a half mile walk out to the spot where we could see our old green roofed homestead across the river on the hill. I found some pieces of sea glass and worn pottery, blooming sea heather and apple trees loaded with green apples. In the collage you can also see a distant shot of one of the four eagles showing off and busy clam diggers working at low tide.


This day came in with absolutely gorgeous weather.


All hands happy.
