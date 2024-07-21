Sign up
Photo 3433
Machiasport, Maine, Day 23
The moon over the Machias River and Bay was a lovely sight after returning from Bangor tonight. We picked up a friend from Boston who to the bus to visit us for a few days.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm.
All hands happy.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3433
photos
80
followers
42
following
940% complete
View this month »
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2024 9:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
machiasportmaineday23
