Machiasport, Maine, Day 23 by berelaxed
Photo 3433

Machiasport, Maine, Day 23

The moon over the Machias River and Bay was a lovely sight after returning from Bangor tonight. We picked up a friend from Boston who to the bus to visit us for a few days.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm.

All hands happy.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Betsey

@berelaxed
