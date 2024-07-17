Machiasport, Maine, Day 19

A warm and sunny day here in the ‘Port, a bit too warm. When the tide changed, and began flowing in, a stiff breeze thankfully accompanied the rising water. I spent the day relaxing, T did some remote work, it’s not a bad view while working!



Most of the photos in the collage were taken in and around the cemetery next door. The photo in the middle is me, 52 years ago when teaching friends and I drove down south from Van Buren, Maine ( 5 hours north) in May of 1972 to visit my Great Aunt Abbie here.



For the Record,

This day came in quite hot and sunny.





All hands relaxed

