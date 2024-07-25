Sign up
Photo 3437
Machiasport, Maine, Day 27
Fianna, Raven, fog, rain, the dance of windshield wipers and coconut cream pie for breakfast.
For the Record,
This day came in with dense fog and increasing rain.
All hands cozy on a very cool evening.
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
