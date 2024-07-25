Previous
Machiasport, Maine, Day 27 by berelaxed
Photo 3437

Machiasport, Maine, Day 27

Fianna, Raven, fog, rain, the dance of windshield wipers and coconut cream pie for breakfast.

For the Record,
This day came in with dense fog and increasing rain.

All hands cozy on a very cool evening.
Betsey

