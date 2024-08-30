American Lady Butterfly

"Adults: The wing spread of adults is 1.75 to 2.40 inches (Daniels 2003). The upper surface of the wings is orange-brown with black margins. The front wings have white spots on the outer third. The lower side of the front wings has a bright pink area. Part of the forewing margin is concave — one of the characteristics that distinguishes it from the similar and closely related painted lady, Vanessa cardui (Linnaeus). The lower side of the hind wing has a characteristic "cob-web" pattern and two large eye spots near the margin. By contrast, the painted lady has a row of four smaller eye spots."



My iPhone incorrectly identified her as an American Painted lady, the afternoon sun through her underside wing makes her wing look warmer in color. She was happily flitting around the butterfly bush out front.



For the Record,

This day came in cooler and absolutely lovely.



All hands looking forward to a long weekend.