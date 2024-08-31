Bumblebee on Goldenrod

The bumbles are all abuzz in a sea of yellow golden rod in our garden.



Busy morning picking up our CSA, a walk through farmland and a stop at the Hingham Farmer's Market, then a visit from one of T's brothers this afternoon.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm. It looks like we are in for some needed rain tomorrow.



All hands happy.