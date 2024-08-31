Sign up
Previous
Photo 3474
Bumblebee on Goldenrod
The bumbles are all abuzz in a sea of yellow golden rod in our garden.
Busy morning picking up our CSA, a walk through farmland and a stop at the Hingham Farmer's Market, then a visit from one of T's brothers this afternoon.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. It looks like we are in for some needed rain tomorrow.
All hands happy.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
bumblebee
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 1st, 2024
