Previous
Photo 3475
Feathered Fun
We went for a walk at Weir River Farm in Hingham yesterday and I brought home some wild turkey feathers for Raven. Fianna is not as interested, but Raven has some fun yesterday and today.
For the Record,
This day came in impossibly humid with a weak shower. We need a nice night of gentle, steady rain.
All hands happy tomorrow is a holiday.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Betsey
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3475
photos
78
followers
40
following
