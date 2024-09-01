Previous
Feathered Fun by berelaxed
Photo 3475

Feathered Fun

We went for a walk at Weir River Farm in Hingham yesterday and I brought home some wild turkey feathers for Raven. Fianna is not as interested, but Raven has some fun yesterday and today.

For the Record,
This day came in impossibly humid with a weak shower. We need a nice night of gentle, steady rain.

All hands happy tomorrow is a holiday.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise