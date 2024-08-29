Previous
Happy 9th Anniversary ! by berelaxed
Photo 3472

Happy 9th Anniversary !

...to Nora & Hunter's parents.

For the Record,
This day came in with clear skies, perfect temps and low humidity.

All hands loving the low humidity.
Betsey

Tunia McClure ace
worth celebrating!
August 29th, 2024  
