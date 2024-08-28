Gigglers

I spent a bit of time with Hunter and Nora this morning, two imps! I was over at my brother's house to see Penny. The children arrived to see her as well. Penny is precious.



No real update on any previous owners. The vet called the chip company, on Monday. They in turn got in touch with the registered owners. They left my brother and sister in law's number, but there has been no contact! So who knows!!?



For the Record,

This day came in hot and humid, cooler tomorrow I hope. Nora and Hunter start school next week, Nora to Grade Two and Hunter to PreSchool.





All hands busy