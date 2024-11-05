Previous
Election Day by berelaxed
Election Day

Vote Blue and save DEMOCRACY


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, a perfect day to VOTE>

All hands hopeful, but nervous!
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Betsey

