Election news shocked the bird world too!

“Disappointment is a stepping stone to resilience. It toughens you up and prepares you for the challenges that lie ahead.”





~Michelle Obama





For the Record,

This day came is sunny and cooler. I kept myself busy putting all our summer garden pots and decorations away in the bar. It was a painting group day, but I needed physical labor to silence my thoughts. I chatted with the only other pal painting for a bit, we shared our woes and fears, but it wasn't a day for my paintbrushes.





All hands disappointed.