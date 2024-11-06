Previous
Democracy by berelaxed
Democracy

...is to keep the flame of Democracy ALIVE. We must continue to fight, to resist the echos of dictatorship. Protecting the folks who have been placed in danger on endless lists, those who fear round-ups and deportations must be a priority of a new resistance. We will not go back.

Democracy
~Langston Hughes

Democracy will not come

Today, this year

Nor ever

Through compromise and fear.



I have as much right

As the other fellow has

To stand

On my two feet

And own the land.



I tire so of hearing people say,

Let things take their course.

Tomorrow is another day.

I do not need my freedom when I'm dead.

I cannot live on tomorrow's bread.



Freedom

Is a strong seed

Planted

In a great need.

I live here, too.
I want freedom
Just as you.

For the Record,
This day came in very warm. I spent the day in tears with a nauseous tummy. Thank you, Kamala for all your hard work.

