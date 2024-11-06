...is to keep the flame of Democracy ALIVE. We must continue to fight, to resist the echos of dictatorship. Protecting the folks who have been placed in danger on endless lists, those who fear round-ups and deportations must be a priority of a new resistance. We will not go back.
Democracy
~Langston Hughes
Democracy will not come
Today, this year
Nor ever
Through compromise and fear.
I have as much right
As the other fellow has
To stand
On my two feet
And own the land.
I tire so of hearing people say,
Let things take their course.
Tomorrow is another day.
I do not need my freedom when I'm dead.
I cannot live on tomorrow's bread.
Freedom
Is a strong seed
Planted
In a great need.
I live here, too.
I want freedom
Just as you.
For the Record,
This day came in very warm. I spent the day in tears with a nauseous tummy. Thank you, Kamala for all your hard work.