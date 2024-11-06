Democracy

...is to keep the flame of Democracy ALIVE. We must continue to fight, to resist the echos of dictatorship. Protecting the folks who have been placed in danger on endless lists, those who fear round-ups and deportations must be a priority of a new resistance. We will not go back.



Democracy

~Langston Hughes



Democracy will not come



Today, this year



Nor ever



Through compromise and fear.







I have as much right



As the other fellow has



To stand



On my two feet



And own the land.







I tire so of hearing people say,



Let things take their course.



Tomorrow is another day.



I do not need my freedom when I'm dead.



I cannot live on tomorrow's bread.







Freedom



Is a strong seed



Planted



In a great need.



I live here, too.

I want freedom

Just as you.



For the Record,

This day came in very warm. I spent the day in tears with a nauseous tummy. Thank you, Kamala for all your hard work.



All hands gutted