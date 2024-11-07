Sign up
Photo 3542
HE won???
"Few animals display their mood via facial expressions as distinctly as cats."
~Konrad Lorenz
For the Record,
This day came in cooler as reality begins to set in.
All hands still in shock
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
shockedfianna
