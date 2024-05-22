Home, happy and healthy

Fianna and Raven were troopers at the vets. They behaved perfectly and got a clean bills of health. It went smoothly at home too,, by some miracle I was able to sedateFianna myself using the technique I mastered with Merry.



Fianna is very affectionate when we are sitting beside her, she is frightened if we approach her standing up. It’s an old feral fear I assume. She happened to be next to me on the piazza lounge, and moved around my back and between my left arm. I managed to open her mouth from behind with the huge capsule in my other hand, helping, I popped it in her mouth. She swallowed it! We managed to get her into the carrier about 3 hours after, she was finally beginning to get relaxed. At the vets she was incredibly cooperative and sweet, the level of sedation was perfect. We use the same medication with both when we travel to Maine.



Raven was her charming self, DrJohnson commented on how muscular she was ( circus acrobat) when she examined her. T gave me two different cat DNA tests for each cat. The vet and tech were happy to swab them, they both were little angels and let their cheeks and gums be swabbed. We’ll see if we get any cool results.



The big square photos in the collage were taken at the vets, the others after we got home and we could all relax!





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and hot.



All hands and paws happy to have the vet business over with!

