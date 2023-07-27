Previous
Our Raven by berelaxed
Our Raven

ebony mender
of broken hearts,
tender, clownish
lovey-dovey
door welcoming
feline, such a
chummy cat
sister, no one
can resist her

For the Record,
This day came in hot, hot, hot. Thank goodness the house is cool.

All hands so glad we were graced with these two house panthers.Fianna is just as sweet, but still very shy.
Betsey

