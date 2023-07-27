Our Raven

ebony mender

of broken hearts,

tender, clownish

lovey-dovey

door welcoming

feline, such a

chummy cat

sister, no one

can resist her



For the Record,

This day came in hot, hot, hot. Thank goodness the house is cool.



All hands so glad we were graced with these two house panthers.Fianna is just as sweet, but still very shy.