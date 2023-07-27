Sign up
Previous
Photo 3071
Our Raven
ebony mender
of broken hearts,
tender, clownish
lovey-dovey
door welcoming
feline, such a
chummy cat
sister, no one
can resist her
For the Record,
This day came in hot, hot, hot. Thank goodness the house is cool.
All hands so glad we were graced with these two house panthers.Fianna is just as sweet, but still very shy.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
raven
,
rescuedandadopted
