Flying Faffed Feathered Friend

I didn't have much luck photographing Hyrum Hummer to my satisfaction, so some faffing will have to do for today. Not much of an inaugural 2024 photo, but he will fill the screen in true glory one day soon. I am so excited to see him, the oriole pair and the catbird. Perhaps there are two catbirds here. Male and female are look-a-likes, so until I see them together, who knows!



For the Record,

This day came in gloomy and raw with rain as evening approached.



All hands busy.