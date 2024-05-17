Previous
A weekend on Old Cape Cod

Celebrating a friend’s 75th Birthday in Provincetown, Massachusetts on the tip of Cape Cod.

This day came in sunny.

All hands having a wonderful time.

17th May 2024 17th May 24

