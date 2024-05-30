Previous
Peter plucked a peck of purple petunias. by berelaxed
Peter plucked a peck of purple petunias.

Hmm, caught in the act on a rainy day. The new pot of petunias did not need any dead-heading! Peter was encouraged to hop along.

For the Record,
This day came in with heavy rain that is finally tappering off.
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
cuuuute
May 31st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Bad Peter! I just planted some yesterday, if the bloom s are missing I will know who to blame.
May 31st, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
but he's so cute...
May 31st, 2024  
