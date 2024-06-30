Machiasport, Maine 2024

A foggy, damp and restful Sunday in the ’Port. Most of these shots in the collage were taken in the old cemetery next door. Our Cape style homestead is the left one of the twin houses seen in the drone shot. As you can see, we are on a bluff overlooking the tidal Machias River with a view out into the Machias Bay. I first came here with my family when I was 9 to visit Great Aunt Abbie who lived in this house until she passed away at 97 in 1987. She and her four siblings grew up here. Her oldest brother was my maternal grandfather. He went to sea in ships with sails at 16, like most of the young men here who grew up in and around boats



For the Record,

This day came in foggy and wet after heavy rain last night. We’re reading and resting today with two dozing house panthers.



All hands very happy.