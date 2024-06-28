Sign up
Previous
Photo 3410
Question...
"How do you keep your feathers so smooth and sleek?"
For the Record,
This day came is sunny and just perfect.
All hands very busy
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
2
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3410
photos
80
followers
42
following
934% complete
View this month »
Tags
housesparrow
Mark St Clair
ace
You just captured a moment that can’t be forgotten! Excellent and FAV
June 28th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Perfect
June 28th, 2024
