Photo 3411

Machiasport, Maine Day Two

A collage of some of our day. Two happy cats and a , a mid morning treat at Schoppee Farm on the Kennebec Road are included. Of course we couldn’t resist buying a loaf or two of their bread to bring home. Our home, my maternal great grandparents’ homestead and a low tide view from the neighboring old cemetery fill the rest of the collage. We also drove down to Ellsworth to revisit some of our favorite shops. A perfect Saturday, downeast.

For the Record,
This day came in cooler and ended with rain sprinkles.

All hands feeling very lucky to be here.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
