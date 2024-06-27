Previous
"Looks like a ... by berelaxed
Photo 3409

"Looks like a ...

...beautiful day, let's go flying, Ma! "

For the Record,
This day came in with leftover showers from last night. We had a very quick, but violent thunder, wind and rain storm blow in and out. The sun has been out with warm temps now.

All hands busy
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
June 27th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
lol .... totally love this
June 27th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 27th, 2024  
