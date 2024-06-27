Sign up
Previous
Photo 3409
"Looks like a ...
...beautiful day, let's go flying, Ma! "
For the Record,
This day came in with leftover showers from last night. We had a very quick, but violent thunder, wind and rain storm blow in and out. The sun has been out with warm temps now.
All hands busy
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
housesparrow
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
June 27th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
lol .... totally love this
June 27th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 27th, 2024
