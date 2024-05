Papa Cardinal Poses

Papa Cardinal posed perfectly on the patio. He was interested in the shelled peanuts I had just put out. He and the starlings, grackles, rabbits, squirrels and sparrows were very happy with the pile of peanuts. Last night Fianna had the pleasure of watching a possum munching peanuts.





For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny.



All hands happy it's FRIDAY.