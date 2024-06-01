The Quick Gray Fox

We had a surprise visitor on the patio this evening, one of the gray foxes suddenly was spotted outside. I only got three rather poor iPhone shots through the kitchen window. You can see why they are sometimes called cat foxes. This was not the blip I planned for tonight, but I had to post the fox.



Today was busy, I worked at a pop up Garden Club plant sale, outside from 9-noon. We made over $1500 profit with plants dug a potted from member gardens. The weather was grand and we had a great time.



When I got home we had an unexpected visit from an old friend

who stayed for the afternoon and dinner. We sat outside and watched birds, rabbits and chipmunks in the garden.







For the Record,

This day came in with sun and perfect temperatures.



All hands happy