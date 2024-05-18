Provincetown Public Library

We woke up to wind and rain this morning, so, dodging raindrops and drizzle, we visited the museum at the Pilgrim Monument. There was a new exhibition to enjoy, but we passed up a change to climb the monument, having all done it before. From there we went to the Provincetown Art Museum, lunch at Pepe’s and the wonderful Provincetown Public Library, pictured in the collage. The Town library is housed in an airy former church, built in 1860, with a half-scale model of a 1905 schooner. We rounded out the day with a delicious dinner at Napi’s and our last night at the Red Inn. Falling asleep to the sound of ocean waves is so good for the soul.



For the Record, This day came in stormy and windy.



All hands very happy.