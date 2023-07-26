Buzz-cut Pollinator

Our garden had a tropical explosion of growth, weeds and plants while we gone for almost a month. It was cool and rainy when we left, while we were gone it was as hot and humid as a tropical rainforest.



This season we only added plants native to our garden. This is Butterfly Milkweed, a perennial wildflower also known as Asclepias. It thrives in meadows and along roadsides, but they're also terrific in flower beds too. They are native plants that will attract lots of Monarch butterflies. We're hoping that happens here. So far today, just this guy with the buzz-cut hairdo.





For the Record,

This day came in very hot, but not as humid as yesterday.





All hands adjusting to reality. Downeast Mainers embrace a much slower lifestyle. Washington County is featured in the July/August Yankee Magazine, The Hidden Maine Coast. The red and white striped lighthouse at West Quoddy Head is the cover photo, an angle I have taken myself many times.