Pollinator

The Bumblebee



champion

buzz

pollinator,

adorned

in gold,

foraging

for

more,

her wings

beating

back and

forth

130 times

a second,

this

bumblebee,

it is said,

may

remember

my

face,

her tiny

brain

snuggled

under her

teddy-

bear fur,

just

the size

of a

poppy

seed.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and gorgeous!



All hands loving the emerging green of spring.