Previous
Brown on Brown by berelaxed
Photo 3363

Brown on Brown

Brown on Brown

This is Papa northern house wren, house hunting. I thought they had settled on another house in the garden, but I noticed him peering in and then popping in and out of this very old house. Squirrels have enlarged the hole with toothy creativity in years past. One summer we watched a downey woodpecker bunk there each night. This house would not do, so, off he went checking out the other available real estate.

The Mrs. expects a lot from him and he seems to take the job seriously with much singing. He has a bubbly song and one would expect it was coming from the throat of a MUCH bigger bird.

Male House Wrens typically defend more than one cavity, and may fill all of the nest boxes in the territory with twiggy "mock nests." Only one will be selected and used by the female.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny, breezy and warm, just delightful.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I put a birdhouse up once. Some bird started a nest then some critter totally knocked it off the tree. I was heartbroken. Stayed away from birdhouses. But I do sometimes get nests in my trees and often see babies at the feeder when they are having the lesson on finding their own food. BUt it must be fun having birdhouses to watch.
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise