Independence Day

Happy July 4th from Machiaport Maine. The old photo in the collage is my great grandfather’s store that was just down the hill. It washed out to sea in a hurricane in the early 50s. I never saw it, but we have many photographs and memorabilia.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, but the weather has taken a turn, rain on the way.



All hands so lucky to be here in this old house on the hill.