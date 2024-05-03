Previous
The spring friends are arriving. by berelaxed
The spring friends are arriving.

The chipmunks have been active since late February, but it's time to begin taming or reacquainting with the new and old friends. This little one, "Notch" was very happy with the shelled peanuts I offered this afternoon, so were the bluejays.

The big news today is that at about 9 this morning, I saw our male hummingbird outside of the kitchen window. He zoomed to another feeder and spent some time on his swing. Soon after that I saw a male and female oriole enjoying oranges and grape jelly. We have two tiny baby bunnies and so many usual singing birds. I'm smiling from ear to ear.

I painted this morning, working on a small Irish scene and then enjoyed the afternoon sun. The herring flies were a bit annoying, but it's so wonderful that the spring gang is almost all here. We still need another catbird and the female hummer.

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so clear and cute! How wonderful that you have your spring creatures returning. I imagine the kitty ladies enjoy looking out of the windows!
May 3rd, 2024  
