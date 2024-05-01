May Day, thinking about trees

Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky.”

— Kahlil Gabran



The world is coming alive again after a brown, snowless winter in New England. It's so exciting to see everything wake up, especially the trees. The flowering ones are showstoppers in May, pinks and whites in gardens and along the roadsides.



I was thinking today of a springtime visit to the Grand Canyon with T, twenty years ago. I was fascinated with the tenacity of the Pinion Pines and Juniper trees so firmly rooted on the canyon rim. Buffeted by winds and snows with twisted limbs and trunks, so beautiful with the incredible canyon as a backdrop. T has a painting of one of the Juniper trees in her office. I though about it today and decided to share a photograph of the painting, one of my personal favorites. I had only been dabbling in oils for about two years when I painted this. Looking at it brings that awesome trip back, Mother Nature has given us such beauty.



"Utah Juniper

Juniperus osteosperma – Cupressaceae

Short tree, up to 20 feet (6 meters) tall

Twisted and gnarled trunks

Scale-like needles with blue-gray berries which are the female cones

Makes up the pinyon-juniper woodland that covers the Southwest high elevation deserts.

Seeds (berries) spread via birds and coyotes who eat them and deposit them through waste

Served as fuel for fire, building material, medicine, and food for native peoples"



I usually write memories of hanging handmade May Baskets on May1st, but today it's all about trees AND our returning Catbird just spied on a feeder. I had to rush out with some raisins. No hummers yet, but a friend nearby has a returning one.





For the Record,

This day came in gloomy with a raw feeling, but the sun has appeared this afternoon.





All hands thrilled about the returning catbird!