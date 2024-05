Wet, White, Lilacs

Lilacs





Lilacs, False Blue, White, Purple,

Colour of lilac,

Your great puffs of flowers

Are everywhere in this my New England ...

Lilacs in dooryards

Holding quiet conversation with an early moon;

Lilacs watching a deserted house; ...

Lilacs, wind-beaten, staggering under a lopsided shock of bloom,

You are everywhere.





Amy Lowell



For the Record,

This day came in with clouds, pelting rain and a stiff breeze after two gorgeous sunny spring days.



All hands missing the sun.