First Butterfly of the Season

It's not the first I have seen, I did watch a lovely, fleeting yellow butterfly in Ireland recently. This is a rather tattered one of two on our fragrant viburnum bush this afternoon.
Vanessa atalanta, the red admiral or, previously, the red admirable, is a well-characterized, medium-sized butterfly with black wings, red bands, and white spots. It has a wingspan of about 2 inches. It was first described by Carl Linnaeus in his 1758 10th edition of Systema Naturae.Wikipedia
Scientific name: Vanessa atalanta
Family: Nymphalidae
Class: Insecta
Order: Lepidoptera
Domain: Eukaryota
Genus: Vanessa
Kingdom: Animalia
For the Record,
This day came in warm, sunny and lovely. A big change from our rain and chilly nights.