First Butterfly of the Season

It's not the first I have seen, I did watch a lovely, fleeting yellow butterfly in Ireland recently. This is a rather tattered one of two on our fragrant viburnum bush this afternoon.



Vanessa atalanta, the red admiral or, previously, the red admirable, is a well-characterized, medium-sized butterfly with black wings, red bands, and white spots. It has a wingspan of about 2 inches. It was first described by Carl Linnaeus in his 1758 10th edition of Systema Naturae.Wikipedia

Scientific name: Vanessa atalanta

Family: Nymphalidae

Class: Insecta

Order: Lepidoptera

Domain: Eukaryota

Genus: Vanessa

Kingdom: Animalia





For the Record,

This day came in warm, sunny and lovely. A big change from our rain and chilly nights.





All hands loving spring.